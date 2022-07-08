A minimally invasive cosmetic treatment offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can dramatically improve the overall appearance of your skin. Here are three things to know about SkinPen Microneedling:

1. It kickstarts collagen production

The microneedling technique involves using a handheld SkinPen® device to create small micro-channels on the surface of the skin which elicits the body’s natural wound healing and stimulates collagen production. A topical numbing cream is applied first to minimize discomfort.

“The collagen and elastin of the skin are the essential protein fibers that give it support and elasticity,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “As we get older our skin ages and these fibers break down and cause wrinkles. Microneedling sends a message to the dermis of the skin to increase collagen and elastin so your skin returns to its healthy-looking and youthful appearance.”

2. It can treat a variety of skin concerns

The dermatological procedure can help with issues such as acne scarring, fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, and sun damage, among others. Additionally, microneedling can help improve the effectiveness of anti-aging treatments, moisturizers, and other topical treatments.

3. It works

SkinPen Microneedling is effective on many body parts, including the face, neck and décolletage, and delivers beautiful, lasting results.

A series of three treatments spaced six weeks apart is recommended. While microneedling sessions are customized to fit the client’s exact skincare needs, most patients can expect an in-office time of approximately 30 minutes.

“And improvements will continue for three to six months after the treatment series,” Malinowski said.

