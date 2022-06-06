3 Things to Know About a Retinal Exam

The retina is one of your body’s most essential components and is a thin layer of tissue at the back of your eye that aids in vision. Because your retina is so critical, it’s imperative to have it checked regularly by an optometrist or ophthalmologist.

What is a dilated retinal exam?

A dilated retinal exam examines your retina, optic nerve, and surrounding structures in your eye. A comprehensive eye examination usually includes a retinal exam to test the retina’s health. The retina is a layer of nerve tissue that lines the back of the eye, and this tissue sends visual signals to the brain.

Why is it important to get a dilated retinal exam from a retinal surgeon?

A retinal surgeon specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the retina and can provide you with the highest quality of care possible.

A dilated retinal exam can help detect early signs of eye diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. These conditions can lead to vision loss or blindness if they are not treated promptly.

Depending on your age and eye disease risk factors, you should have a thorough eye examination every two years. If you have a family history of eye disease, you may need more frequent examinations.

What can I expect during a dilated retinal exam?

During a dilated retinal exam, the ophthalmologist will dilate your pupils with eye drops and then examine your retina using a special magnifying lens. Dilation can cause blurred vision and make your eyes more light-sensitive, so you may want to bring sunglasses for the drive home.

A retinal exam is a painless and quick way to help maintain your vision and eye health. The results are usually available immediately, and if problems exist, the doctor can provide treatment options.

Treat your vision as a top priority with a retinal exam today. Contact us today at 815-714-9115 for the most advanced and personalized eye care.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

www.windycityretina.com