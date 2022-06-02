Three things to know about Brazilian wax

Are you looking to get your body completely smooth and hair-free for summer? Instead of constantly reaching for the razor to remove the hair down there, consider a Brazilian wax. Here are three things to know about this option:

1. Waxing can help prevent hair folliculitis

Folliculitis, a skin condition in which hair follicles become inflamed, can be a by-product of excessive shaving.

“Brazilian waxing can help women who get stubborn ingrown hairs as it somewhat thins out the follicle after several treatments,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

While the effects of shaving may only last for a few days, waxing treatments can last between three and six weeks, depending on how quickly the client’s hair grows. Often the hair grows back softer and finer.

2. Let your hair grow beforehand

Before going to your Brazilian wax appointment, make sure that the hair in your bikini and pubic area is at least half of an inch long.

“There needs to be enough hair for the wax to grab but not fully grown out,” Malinowski said.

Hair that’s too long can be more painful to wax.

3. Redness after is normal

For some people, Brazilian waxing can cause skin irritation, such as tenderness, redness or inflammation, which can last a day or two.

“So if you are planning one before a trip, make sure to do it about four days before,” Malinowski said.

