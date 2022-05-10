Can you flush food down the toilet?

Although all pipes in your home lead to the sewer, it’s not a good idea to flush food down the toilet.

The toilet has the largest drainpipe, so it may be tempting to flush food scraps like fish or eggs and avoid smelling food waste in your garbage can. The toilet drain, however, is not designed to handle food scraps and cause a blockage.

Fats and oils solidify as they cool and can cause extensive damage to your sewer. Other foods like apple cores and animal bones take a long time to decompose and could stay lodged in your pipe.

Foods like oats and rice absorb water, so flushing a bowl of oatmeal may seem like it could pass through without issue, the oats can swell up when they come in contact with water and quickly clog your sewer line.

If you’re looking for a quick way to dispose of smelly food, place the container of food waste in the freezer until garbage day. Discarded cooking fats can be placed in a leak-proof bag or old coffee can and then thrown into the trash.

You should also never flush baby wipes, cotton balls, diapers, dental floss, medications, or cat litter. You also should not flush your goldfish. Instead, give your pet fish a proper burial and avoid the risk of a clogged pipe.

If you find yourself with a clogged toilet drain, Omega Plumbing in Joliet can help! Omega Plumbing is a full service residential and commercial plumber with a 24-hour emergency guarantee.

