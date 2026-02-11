Area teams aim to come home with hardware: Herald-News girls basketball IHSA postseason preview

The girls basketball postseason begins Saturday, and several Herald-News-area teams are hoping to collect plaques and trophies to add to the trophy case.

Class 4A

East Aurora Sectional: Bolingbrook (22-4) is the No. 4 seed in the sectional and will play in the Yorkville Regional. The Raiders take on No. 13 Plainfield Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m., followed by No. 5 Lockport playing No. 10 Yorkville at 7:30. The two winners will play for the regional title Thursday at 6.

“We are looking to make a run to state this year,” Bolingbrook coach Chris Smith said. “We understand that we are probably in the toughest sectional. We feel like if we play the type of basketball we are capable of playing, we can compete with any team in the state. We are starting to hit our stride at the right time.”

Lockport, meanwhile, is looking for its second straight regional crown.

“As far as the postseason goes, our goal is to make it to the regional final game again,” Porters coach Darien Jacobs said. “Our sectional is very competitive, so we are hoping to finish the regular season strong and help carry that momentum into the postseason.”

In the Benet Regional, No. 16 Plainfield East plays No. 17 East Aurora on Saturday, with the winner taking on top-seeded Benet on Tuesday.

In the Waubonsie Valley Regional, No. 18 Romeoville plays No. 15 West Aurora on Saturday, with the winner playing No. 2 seed Waubonsie Valley on Tuesday. The other semifinal Tuesday features No. 7 Plainfield North against No. 11 Oswego. The title game is Thursday at 6:30.

In the Naperville North Regional, No. 12 Plainfield South plays No. 6 Naperville North on Tuesday at 7:30, following the 6 p.m. matchup featuring No. 3 Naperville Central and No. 14 Metea Valley. The winners will play Thursday at 6 for the regional title.

Peoria Richwoods Sectional: In the Minooka Regional, No. 2 Minooka (22-8) plays No. 8 Joliet West on Tuesday at 6, with No. 3 Moline and No. 6 Normal Community playing at 7:30 the same night. The winners play Thursday at 6 for the regional title.

In the East Moline Regional, No. 4 Joliet Central (20-11) takes on No. 5 Rock Island on Tuesday at 7:30, following the game between No. 1 Peoria Richwoods and the winner of Saturday’s No. 7 East Moline/No. 9 Bradley-Bourbonnais game. The title game is Thursday at 6:30

“We are on a seven-game win streak and playing our best basketball of the season,” Joliet Central coach Laura Brumfiel said. “Our defensive intensity has become a major part of how we are playing. The three cornerstones of our game is to defend, rebound and take care of the ball. If we do those three things, then I will take our chances against anybody.”

Mother McAuley Sectional: In the Bloom Township Regional, No. 6 Lincoln-Way East plays No. 11 Stagg on Tuesday at 7:30 after No. 3 Bloom plays No. 14 Rich Township. The two winners play for the title Thursday at 6.

In the Shepard Regional, No. 5 Lincoln-Way West plays No. 12 Oak Lawn on Tuesday at 7:30, following the game between No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor and No. 13 Shepard. The two winners play Thursday at 6:30 for the title.

In the TF South Regional, No. 10 Lincoln-Way Central plays No. 7 TF South on Tuesday at 7:30, after the 6 p.m. game between No. 2 Marist and the winner of Saturday’s No. 18 Eisenhower against No. 15 Richards. The title game is Thursday at 6.

Landrie Callahan and Providence are the top seed in the Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional. (Gary Middendorf)

Class 3A

Hillcrest Sectional: Providence is the top seed and a regional host. The Celtics will play Tuesday at 6 against the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 17 Bremen and No. 16 Chicago Washington. The other semifinal game Tuesday features No. 8 Oak Forest against No. 9 Chicago Brooks. The title game is Thursday at 6.

“The girls and I are looking forward to the postseason challenges,” Providence coach Eileen Copenhaver said. “Like all tournaments and games, we take them one at a time. We have a talented team that has made progress in many ways, and all are looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Galesburg Sectional: In the Metamora Regional, No. 5 Morris will play No. 4 Kankakee on Tuesday at 7:30, after No. 1 Metamora plays No. 8 Streator. The title game is Thursday.

De La Salle Sectional: In the Hinsdale South Regional, No. 8 Lemont plays No. 11 Chicago Nobel/Mansueto on Tuesday at 7:30, after the game between No. 3 Hinsdale South and No. 14 Chicago Juarez. The title game is Thursday at 6.

Class 2A

Pontiac Sectional: In the Seneca Regional, No. 9 Coal City plays No. 8 Peotone on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of that game plays Monday against No. 1 seed Manteno at 6, with No. 4 Wilmington playing No. 5 Seneca at 7:30. Those winners will play Thursday at 6 for the regional championship.

In the Bishop McNamara Regional, No. 2 seed Joliet Catholic will play the winner of Saturday’s Herscher/Beecher matchup at 6 p.m. Monday, with No. 6 Reed-Custer playing No. 3 Bishop McNamara at 7:30. The two Monday winners play for the regional title Thursday at 7.

Class 1A

Indian Creek Sectional: In the Amboy Regional, 10th-seeded Gardner-South Wilmington hosts No. 7 Ottawa Marquette on Saturday, while No. 5 Dwight plays host to No. 11 Putnam County the same day. The Marquette/GSW winner will take on No. 2 Parkview Christian on Monday at 6 p.m., with the Dwight/Putnam County winner playing No. 3 Amboy at 7:30. The title game is Thursday at 6.