Lincoln-Way East completes massive rally to topple Lincoln-Way West

FRANKFORT – There didn’t seem to be a lot of warning that a Lincoln-Way East rally was in the cards on Monday afternoon.

Lincoln-Way West starter Connor Essenburg cruised for the first five innings and the Griffins were down by four runs with just two more chances to produce some offense.

But once the Griffins (10-2) were able to get Essenburg out of the game, its prospects improved as it plated seven runs in those final two innings to emerge with an exciting 8-7 victory and handed the Warriors (11-1) their first loss in the process.

“We believe in each other,” Lincoln-Way East shortstop Evan Riiff said. “Everyone knows we have all the talent in the world and we just knew that we could do it. Keep that energy high and good things happen.”

Those good things started in the sixth when the Warriors put together a massive rally that started with a two-run homer from Rocco Triolo. The Griffins’ march continued with a RBI hits from a pair of pinch hitters, Jordan Everett and Matthew Safarik as they knotted up the game at five.

Lincoln-Way West quickly re-established control when Quintin Lange’s single was misplayed in the outfield to score a pair of runs, only one of which was earned.

But that control was short-lived. A pair of infield hits led off the bottom of the seventh inning from MJ Schley and Jordan Henry. Riiff stepped in and instead of trying to get it all back with one swing, the Griffins elected to drop down a bunt. Riiff delivered a beauty that turned into a bunt single.

“I was just trying to get the bunt down and move the guys over,” Riiff said. “Our three-hole hitters have been amazing, so just let them try to drive them in. But no one covered and it worked out as a hit.”

That loaded the bases for a sacrifice fly from Triolo that made it 7-6 and Casey Mikrut’s single would tie the game at seven moments later. Ryan Pearson would coax a walk to reload the bases before a wild pitch would allow Riiff to scamper home with the winning run.

“I just felt like we had better at-bats. Obviously when Essenburg came out that changed our at-bats a little,” Lincoln-Way East coach John McCarthy said. “But I felt like we did a good job of putting the ball in play. We had a couple of big knocks which were huge. I’m just really proud of the group.”

The rally belied what seemed to be developing into a classic pitcher’s duel. Lincoln-Way East started flame-throwing left-hander Jack Bauer, who was on a 40-pitch count for the day. Bauer threw two-plus innings, striking out five of the nine batters he faced, averaging between 95 to 97 miles per hour with his fastball and topping out at 100.

He didn’t get the best of Essenburg, who turned around a 99 mph fastball for a solo home run in the first inning.

Essenburg, a Kentucky commit, had an all-around fantastic day, striking out 11 in five innings of work and reaching base all five times - including a pair of intentional walks.

The Warriors seemed to be on the verge of running away with the game after a four-run fourth inning, but the bullpen couldn’t fence in the Griffins the whole way.