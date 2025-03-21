5 boys volleyball players to watch in The Herald-News area for the 2025 season

Here are five boys volleyball players to watch throughout the 2025 season.

Joliet West's Drew Johnson

Johnson is one of the few returning members of last year’s Tigers team, which went 30-6, a school record for wins in a season. He amassed 133 kills last year and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference. This season, the Maryland Eastern Shore recruit will be one of three captains for the Tigers. He also has big-game experience, as he helped his UNO club team to the AAU National Championship last summer.

Bolingbrook's Trevor Wardlow

Wardlow, a North Central commit, is entering his fourth year on the varsity for the Raiders and is ranked No. 42 on illinoisprepvolleyball.com’s Top 100 Boys in Illinois. Last season, he delivered 254 kills, 129 digs, 22 service aces and 25 solo blocks and will be the team captain this season.

Joliet Central's Logan Novak

Novak will be a key component for the Steelmen this year in coach Nick Ratajczak’s first season. The junior setter delivered 505 assists, 138 digs and 30 aces last season and looks to improve on those numbers and help spark Joliet Central to greater heights this season.

Lincoln-Way East's Matthew Muehlnickel

Muehlnickel had a stellar junior season last year for the Griffins, amassing 259 kills, 50 blocks and 21 aces. The three-year varsity starter has committed to play for Lindenwood University and was an All-Southwest Suburban Conference and IVCA All-State second-team selection.

Joliet West's Nolan Fellows

Fellows was a member of last season’s record-setting Tiger team, recording 135 digs and 22 aces as a defensive specialist. This season, he will switch to being the team’s setter and floor captain.