Joliet man faces first-degree murder charge over teen’s fatal shooting

A Joliet man was charged with the murder of a 16-year-old in a Sept. 5 shooting that had also wounded a 13-year-old, police said.

On Thursday, Eleuterio Roman, 20, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Roman was arrested at the Will County Courthouse by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The charges were the result of a Joliet Police Department investigation into a Sept. 5 shooting that officers responded to in the 1800 block of McDonough Street.

When officers arrived they found two male teens – ages 16 and 13 – who had been struck by gunfire as they walked in the area, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers initially determined the 16-year-old had suffered a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound, while the 13-year-old had been grazed by gunfire, he said.

Both victims were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Roman as the suspect involved in the shooting following an extensive investigation, English said.

They were able to secure a warrant for Roman’s arrest after a review of he case by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. The warrant carries a $10 million bond.