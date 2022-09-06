Updated: 16-year-old boy killed, another, 13, wounded in Joliet shooting

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot, and a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in a shooting Monday night in the 1800 block of McDonough Street.

According to Joliet police, officers were alerted to a report of shots fired in the area at 11:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they saw that two boys were hit by gunfire as they walked in the area. Officers rendered medical aid to both boys until Joliet Fire rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The boys were taken by ambulance to Ascension-St. Joseph Medical Center where the 16-year-old died. The 13-year-old sustained a grazing wound from the gunfire.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives, but the Will County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and said the fatally injured boy died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Joliet police said this is an active investigation in its early stages as detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.