Unidentified female dies after train strikes her in Wilmington, coroner says

An unidentified female died from after a train that struck her in Wilmington.
The female was pronounced deceased at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the railroad crossing of North Kankakee Street, near the intersection of Chicago Street in Wilmington, according to a statement from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office. Wilmington is about 16 miles south of Joliet.
An autopsy performed on Friday, revealed the female suffered “multiple injuries due to a train striking a pedestrian,” Summers’ office said.
The female has not yet been identified.
The female’s death is under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department, Summers’ office said.
The final cause and manner of the female’s death will be determined at a later date, pending the review of police, autopsy and toxicological results.