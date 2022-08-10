How helpful was Illinois’ sales tax holiday for school supplies for Will, Grundy County parents?

Pictured are donated school supplies that will be distributed to families through Hope’s Front Door at the First Congregational Church of Downers Grove. The Illinois state sales tax holiday started Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, and will end at the close of the business day on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. During this time, people will pay a reduced rate – 1.25% - on certain clothing and school supplies. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)