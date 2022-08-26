Letter: Confrontation at school

Edward Goewey went to Mokena Catholic High School to confront a student whom he claimed had made some threats. Mr. Goewey demanded from the school staff that the student be removed. Mr. Goewey was angry and armed.

Responding Mokena officers did not arrest or handcuff Mr. Goewey. Did he get preferential treatment because he was a Will County sheriff’s deputy?

If it had been anyone else, they would have locked him up. His actions were insulting and demeaning to the rest of the fine police officers.

Mr. Goewey should be thankful to the responding officers for arriving quickly.

Manuel Ramirez

Crest Hill