Letter: Follow the line

We have all learned a lot about the Republican Party of the past few years. In fact, we can draw a perfectly straight line between the Republican Party and white supremacy, racism, hate crimes, domestic terrorism, violent extremism, politically motivated mass shootings, conspiracy theories, an attempted coup d’etat, voter suppression and now a tainted U.S. Supreme Court.

We see many Republicans in Congress refusing to be interviewed by the Jan. 6 House Select Committee. This is their opportunity to uphold their oath of office, yet they refuse to do so. Is their refusal because Republicans no longer want a democracy and would fight instead for an authoritarian-style government?

Republicans are now forcing women to have children, even after being raped, the victim of incest or unable to carry a child to viability. All in the name of being “pro-life.” Republicans are “pro-life” unless an AR-15 is used, right?

The Republican Party is in peril. Their anti-democratic actions are visible and out front for all to see. Knowing this and voting for any Republican running for any office makes one complicit and part of the problem. Support for any Republican is supporting the death of our democracy.

Now, more than ever, it is imperative for everyone to vote American and not Republican. The survival of our democracy depends on it.

Ken Yanko

Joliet