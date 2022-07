Please contact your local representatives to tell them to vote no on the Drug Act, which is currently under consideration.

Big Pharma is behind the ongoing drive to keep the cost of drugs and medicine high. We, the elders of this country, have been forced to take our medicine needs outside of the USA. Don’t let their greed stop the opportunity for us to get our needs at a fair price.

Better yet, how about charging us a fair price and we will “buy at home”?

James Pugsley

Montgomery