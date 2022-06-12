Letter: Why are Biden’s approval ratings so low?

While President Biden’s approval ratings are low, I can’t figure out why. The president got us out of Afghanistan, which was long overdue. He’s tried to ease border problems but the COVID-19 pandemic, the courts and the overcrowding of refugees interfered. No one better than Biden has tried harder to get everyone vaccinated, and he’s still at it. He certainly did not cause inflation – it would be against his interests. Blame the pandemic and the transportation supply lines it shut down.

The unemployment rate is lower than it has been in a long time at 3%, with the number of new jobs increasing by over 500 every month. He’s handling the war in Ukraine well, which is a delicate balance. Too bad his program to build a better America didn’t get better bipartisan support, but Republicans blocked it. They are in the main obstructionists and do nothing at all to solve our problems. They block and impede efforts to solve the ecological effects of man-made global warming.

Blame monopolistic corporatism, not competitive capitalism for the baby formula shortage. A living wage for every head of household who works full-time or its equivalent would go a long way toward solving problems. Blame corporate greed for leaving the working people behind. Instead of working with the president for the common good, Republicans play political games and promote an imbalanced economic world where only the rich get tax breaks and the rest of us bear the cost. Republican states attack the right to vote and the right of women to make personal moral decisions.

I don’t see President Biden as weak. I see him as thwarted.

Marion J. Reis

Lombard