Women’s History Month meets Juneteenth in Joliet

“Blessed are those who plant trees under whose shade they will never sit.” This popular adage was taken from a sermon delivered in Paris way back in 1866, by the famous French Preacher and Theologian Charles Jean Marie Loyson, better known by his religious name Père Hyacinthe.

Translated into English in 1870, the central idea, which was literally about the value of planting trees, morphed into a metaphor hinting that God ordains present actions designed to benefit future generations.

Loyson’s timeless insight is a constant reminder to engage in selfless activities. It is a rallying cry for the second annual Juneteenth in Joliet program. It reminds us of the value of investing in a process whose overarching goal is the unification of the human family.

It is fitting that today, the first day of Women’s History Month, usher the introduction and inclusion of Black Women’s History into the Juneteenth program. From 2023 forward the subject will be incorporated as a mechanism to raise awareness about the contributions of an under-recognized segment of the American population.

The Joliet Area History Museum is playing a pivotal role as a resource to authenticate the historic accuracy of information. They additionally extend space to stage this educational resource. The focus is on creativity via a Black History BINGO meets Jeopardy game, featuring Black Women’s contributions to American life. Information will be presented via gamification. It offers the opportunity to bridge gaps in understanding by utilizing an entertaining format.

Moreover, it carves out space to interact with Black History. You might wonder, how can 400 years of history be covered into one day? Well, we thought outside the box to incorporate learning through play. We onboarded an educator to design and repurpose a hybrid version of BINGO meets Jeopardy game.

Maryland based Library Media Specialist Danielle Basilio was tapped to develop questions and present them at the literacy level of a middle-schooler. Her educational background includes a bachelor of arts in Spanish from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, a certificate in Spanish studies from Fundación Ortega y Gasset, and a master of science in Instructional Technology with a focus on library media from Towson University in Maryland.

Over the past eight years, Basilio has worked for the Anne Arundel County School District. Her specialty is designing culturally appropriate (Black and Hispanic/American History) materials that promote awareness and encourage student agency. Basilio utilizes instructional technology to engage learners in literacy activities. She creates visual aids from factual stories that were shrouded in the past.

Basilio will be metaphorically curating the voyage that leads participants back in time. The result delves into the hidden history that shaped and defined the lives of Black Americans. Each question represents a thread woven into the national tapestry that has strengthened the fabric of the United States of America.

Today, more than ever, gamification serves as an avenue to facilitate factual conversations about race in absence of conflict. The design of the Black History BINGO meets Jeopardy game leaves no room to editorialize. It presents facts in easy-to-digest information snippets. It shares answers in a friendly format. Most importantly, it breaks down barriers and bridges gaps in understanding.

• Toni Greathouse, who leads Juneteenth in Joliet, is an “Entrepreneurial Evangelist” whose purpose is spelled out in the letters of her first name - serving as a reminder to Take On Neighborhood Interaction & Try Out Novel Ideas.