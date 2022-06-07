Greathouse: Juneteenth and heading toward substantive solutions

Labor will be part of the program for Juneteenth in Joliet on Sunday, June 19 (coinciding with Father’s Day), at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The program is part of the birth of an idea that’s been incubating for more than 18 months. Many heads and hands joined forces to breathe life into this blessed event. Let us know you are coming by registering at juneteenthwalkoflife.com.

My previous columns set an expectation of animations by caricature artists and the introduction of a Black History themed “Jeopardy meets BINGO” game. The substance will be delivered by two panels at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each bridges understanding with insights from professionals who weigh in across the spectrum of entrepreneurship, education faith and the law.

The first panel features five entrepreneurial Black women. The focus is on a common quandary, quantified in American Express’ annual State of USA Women-Owned Business report. Cutting to the chase, women of color are starting businesses at unprecedented rates. Since 2007, the number of firms owned by Black women surged 167% (faster than any other racial group). Despite the hustle, minority women lag in access to capital. In fact, 50% of all women owned business in the nation are owned by women of color. However, there is a huge disparity in earnings between minority and non-minorities not only staggering but its increasing.

Although the report points out a problem it doesn’t go behind the numbers to offer a solution to close the gap. Yet another statistic concluded that economic disparity has an enormous effect on the economy. For example, 4 million new jobs and $981 billion in revenue would have been added if the average revenue of women-owned minority firms matched their white peers. Which leads to the question, “If the fastest growing segment of the business community isn’t growing to its fullest potential … to what extent might it be holding back the American economy? Because what isn’t addressed can’t be rectified each woman speaks about specific challenges to growth – and by extension – what she believes can be done to mitigate it.

The second panel peeks at the intersection of law education and Black Culture. It’s led by a former WGN associate news editor. It includes an esteemed panel consisting of a Will County judge, the managing partner of a downtown-based law firm, the executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and compliance at Joliet Junior College, the associate dean of admissions for Chicago State Medical School and the director of college and career readiness for Valley View School District 365U. Expansive in nature each panelists paints a picture that allows the audience to leave with three takeaways.

1. Acknowledge institutionalized structures practices and beliefs that have produced barriers to accessing power and resources.

2. Explore examples of empowered Black support systems that have been successful in breaking cycles of economic inopportunity.

3. Illuminate opportunities to do what you can, with what you have, where you are to influence positive change.

The entire program emphasizes the importance of personal empowerment as a catalyst to make progress in race relations. The ask is to become more aware of root causes that have and continue to manifest in homes workplaces and social situations. America has turned into an explosive minefield. Thinking “responsibly” before responding is a solid strategy to navigate impending bombs. This is the stance Juneteenth advocates for. To construct conversations that lead to substantive solutions which facilitate the uncomfortable process of racial healing.