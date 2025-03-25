Rock Run trail section in Joliet to close for several months

This Rock Run Preserve access area on Essington Road in Joliet and a section of trail near the access area will both be closed for several months as work takes place to repave and realign the trail. The closure is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

A portion of the Rock Run Greenway Trail and the parking lot at Rock Run Preserve – Paul V. Nichols Access Area in Joliet are both scheduled to close for several months beginning Wednesday.

The closures are for necessary for planned improvements, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Rock Run Greenway Trail section that will be closed is west and south of the Paul V. Nichols Access Area on Essington Road.

During the closure, the trail section will be repaved and realigned “to decrease blind spots on the path,” according to the release. The work also will include a new boardwalk.

Barricades and signs alerting path users to the closures will be installed by the contractor, according to the forest preserve district.

“Trail users should obey the signs and not use the access area or path section during this time,” according to the release.

Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access and the remainder of the Rock Run Greenway Trail will remain open to the public during this time.