Plan a spring break staycation at Will County forest preserves

Spring Break Staycation – Pollination Pals will be held at 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 27 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Will County. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 24. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Spring Break Staycation – Wetland Wonders: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 26, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Include Plum Creek Nature Center in your spring break staycation plans. Visit each day from Tuesday to Friday to join in a new adventure. Pack a picnic lunch and extend your day. Hidden beneath the surface of the pond is an abundance of life that awaits discovery. Learn about water as a resource and the importance of quality fresh water. Armed with nets and buckets, we’ll sample a wetland, identify aquatic invertebrates and draw conclusions from data. Free, ages 5-12. Register by March 24.

Spring Break Staycation – Pollination Pals: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 27, Plum Creek Nature Center. Thursday’s Staycation program flies into the world of flowers and pollinators. Join a naturalist to explore the prairie and forest seeking pollinators and flowers to study. What better way to understand a pollinator than becoming one. Free, ages 5-12. Register by March 25.

Discover how animals adapt to survive during a Spring Break Staycation – Animal Adaptations program on March 28, 2025 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Spring Break Staycation – Animal Adaptations: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 28, Plum Creek Nature Center. Friday’s program features humans vs. wildlife in the challenge of survival. Led by a naturalist, become a mole, a spider, an opossum and other local wildlife to discover how adaptations help animals survive. Then compare your abilities with those of our wildlife to better understand and appreciate adaptive strengths. Free, ages 5-12. Register by March 26.

Zero Waste Heroes: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 30, Sugar Creek Administration Center, Joliet. Free, ages 13 or older. Celebrate International Day of Zero Waste at the Forest Preserve District of Will County! Learn how your everyday choices can — and do — make a big impact! See how small changes can make you a zero waste hero! This program will begin with a presentation followed by a gallery of zero waste swaps and conclude with a make-and-take gift for you to make your life a little greener. Register by March 28.

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District newsletter at ReconnectWithNature.org. Choose from The Compass, Get Going or Flock and Feather to stay up to date on forest preserve news, features, events and programs.