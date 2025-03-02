Rustic Knead opens Frankfort location

Grzegorz Zarycki, one of the owners of Rustic Knead in Lemont, boxes some Danish on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015. (Bill Ackerman)

Rustic Knead, a bakery cafe in Lemont, recently opened its second location at 7 N. White St. in Frankfort.

Rustic Knead serves breakfast and lunch, has several catering packages and sells breads, sweets, turnovers and muffins from its bakery.

Brothers Richard and Robert Kruczak of Homer Glen and Grzegorz Zarycki of Worth opened their Lemont location at 1130 State St. in 2015.

For more information, visit rusticknead.com.