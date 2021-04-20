Lincoln-Way District 210 administrators highlight financial, technological progress over the past year

Administrators from Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 recently provided an update on their academic, technological and financial progress in the annual “State of the District” address.

“It has been a very busy and successful year, particularly when you consider the challenges that we have all had to overcome,” said Superintendent Scott Tingley in the video presentation.

Aimee Feehery, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, discussed the challenges of students learning both in person and remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that neither instructional model, blended nor remote, is nearly as good as all students in the classroom every day, which we are looking forward to as soon as possible,” Feehery said.

She added the district has designed plans to address any learning gaps or social-emotional needs of students which may have developed over the last year.

Brian Murphy, the district’s director of data, assessment and innovation, covered the logistical efforts made to provide students adequate technology for class and standardized testing. He said all students in the district will receive their own laptop for school use starting next school year.

He said the district has been preparing to provide laptops for all students over the past five years. With the help of federal grants, the district purchased about 1,700 laptops for students this school year, and has budgeted to purchase more in the future.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Brad Cauffman highlighted the district’s drastically improved financial outlook. He said between fiscal year 2010 to 2016, the district had budget deficits between nearly $3 million and about $8 million per year. Those deficits have turned into surpluses and the district projected about a $12 million surplus for fiscal year 2021.

The district has also seen a “significant recovery” of its fund balance from a low of about $8 million in 2016, to a projected $40 million after fiscal year 2021, according to Cauffman.