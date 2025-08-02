Joliet Slammers holding special University of St. Francis game day

The University of St. Francis in Joliet was ranked among the top institutions of higher education in Illinois by WalletHub on its 2023 Best Colleges and Universities Rankings. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

Joliet’s University of St. Francis new president has been to hosting meet-and-greet community events this summer.

Ryan Hendrickson invites the greater Joliet community to partake in a special event at an upcoming Slammers game.

USF Day will be held at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. USF is the presenting sponsor of the Slammers game against the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Hendrickson, along with USF students and staff, will be in attendance for an afternoon of community fun. For ticket information, visit jolietslammers.com.

Hendrickson joins USF with more than 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently at Eastern Illinois University. He is eager to engage with the community and build meaningful connections.