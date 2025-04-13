Downtown Lockport gets new event space at Hamilton Loft

A new event space called Hamilton Loft recently opened on the second level at 1000 S. Hamilton St. C in Lockport. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

A new event space recently opened in Lockport.

Hamilton Loft is the “ultimate party loft,” according to the Hamilton Loft website.

The event space features an “open loft layout, sleek bar counter, and tons of space,” according to the website.

Owner is REALTOR Rachael Rae Gish and her goal is to help customers “cherish every moment with the people who mean the most to you” as everyone makes memories together, Gish said on the website.

Gish said Hamilton Loft is available for public and private events, workshops, brand pop-ups, photos shoots and meetings.

For more information, including booking details, availability and pricing, visit 1000hamiltonloft.com.

