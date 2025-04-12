New Lenox gets new Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube, a 40-year provider of automotive maintenance, recently opened a location at 682 East Lincoln Hwy. in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC)

Jiffy Lube, a 40-year provider of automotive maintenance, opened a location at 682 E. Lincoln Hwy. in New Lenox.

This New Lenox location, which opened Tuesday, is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC," according to a news release from Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC.

Jiffy Lube’s wide range of automotive services include battery service, brakes, suspension work, tires, suspension, and the “Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change,” according to the release.

This signature oil change is a comprehensive preventive maintenance service to check, change, inspect, and fill essential systems and components of a customer’s vehicle in 15 minutes or less, according to the Jiffy Lube website.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, visit JiffyLube.com.