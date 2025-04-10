Joliet’s Jefferson Street to get another pancake house

A sign proclaiming, “Coming soon – The Pancake House" hangs off the fence in Twin Plaza Properties, near its new home at 3147 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, is seen on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Denise Unland)

A sign proclaiming, “Coming soon – The Pancake House" hangs off the fence in Twin Plaza Properties, near its new home at 3147 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

Jefferson Street’s other pancake house – The Old Fashioned Pancake House, is located at 2022 W Jefferson St. in Joliet.

The Old Fashioned Pancake House, which opened in 1986, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to The Old Fashioned Pancake House website.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, about The Old Fashioned Pancake House, call 815-741-4666 or visit oldfashionedpancakehouse.com.