Romeoville getting new hotel on Normantown Road

The Romeoville Village Board has approved a development agreement that will see a new hotel built at the southwest corner of the intersection of Weber Road and Normantown Road intersection. (Photo provided by the village of Romeoville)

The Romeoville Village Board has approved a development agreement for a new 100-room hotel, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.

The new hotel, anticipated to be a four-story Hilton TRU, will be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Weber Road and Normantown Road intersection and could open by early 2027, according to the release.

The new hotel will be constructed to the south of QuikTrip, expected to open soon, according to the release, according to the release. The site also has two outlots available for restaurants, according to the release.

“We have seen the demand for hotel rooms increase dramatically since our Athletic & Event Center started hosting large scale tournaments and expos,” Mayor John Noak said in the release. “This project, along with others, will go a long way to meeting those needs and ensure Romeoville remains a destination for these types of events.”