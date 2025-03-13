Joliet City Center Partnership ready for annual Shamrock Stroll on Friday

The Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums will play during the Shamrock Stroll in downtown Joliet on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet City Center Partnership)

The Joliet City Center Partnership will host its annual Shamrock Stroll on Saturday.

The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at 18 locations in downtown Joliet and include free entertainment, workshops, and food and beverage specials.

“All retail stores will have free green beaded necklaces while supplies last,” according to the Joliet City Center Partnership website.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit jolietccp.com/shamrock.