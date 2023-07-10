Joliet home heavily damaged by accidental fire

A house in Joliet was heavily damaged by fire in an incident that a Joliet battalion fire chief said was accidental.

About 3:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters were putting out a fire that damaged the home in the 400 block of Infantry Drive in the west side of Joliet.

The fire caused severe enough damage that a wall on the second floor of the residence was wide open.

Joliet Fire Battalion Chief Aaron Kozlowski, who was on scene, said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He did not have many details to offer other than the fire was accidental.

A residence in the 400 block of Infantry Drive in Joliet was damaged by fire on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

Kozlowski said there was one person and one dog inside the home who were able to exit safely.

Joliet police officers were also on scene redirecting traffic away from the 400 block of Infantry Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further information.