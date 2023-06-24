Loughran Cappel to join residents for Coffee and Conversation in Joliet

Residents are invited to ask questions about state resources and provide feedback on legislative priorities at an upcoming Coffee and Conversations event hosted by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon June 27 at the Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

Each monthly Coffee and Conversations serves as an open forum for community members to engage in informal conversations with the senator and each other about issues facing the region and state.

The event is free and open to residents. Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.