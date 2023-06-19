Joliet Slammers, Duly Health and Care raising cancer awareness on Tuesday

Attendees at the Joliet Slammers baseball game on Tuesday may receive a rapid skin cancer screening, learn about other cancer screenings, honor cancer patients and celebrate cancer survivors.

Gates open at 5:35 p.m. The event starts at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available for $2 each.

During the “Throw Cancer in the Slammer Night” Duly Health and Care providers will provide educational materials on screenings for various cancers such as breast, cervical, colon, lung, skin and prostate, according to a news release from Duly Health and Care about the event.

In addition, a Duly dermatologist will provide guidance on skin cancer prevention and offer free rapid skin checks, Duly Health and Care said.

A pre-game parade will honor cancer patients and cancer survivors, Duly Health and Care said. Dr. Nafisa Burhani, an oncologist and hematologist at Duly Health and Care, will throw the first pitch, Duly Health and Care said.

Finally, attendees can “capture memorable moments” with by getting photos with a Joliet Slammers mascot. Duly Health and Care said. The American Cancer Society’s giant pink inflatable chair will be available for photos, Duly Health and Care added.

Dr. Anand Shah, cancer committee chair and department chair of radiation oncology for Duly Health and Care, said Duly Health and Care is proud to sponsor this annual event.

Shah said in the release that this event celebrates “our resilient cancer survivors and their families while promoting how annual routine screenings can help save lives.”

Heather Mills, chief financial officer and general manager and the Joliet Slammers, said in the release that the Joliet Slammers is “honored to partner with Duly Health and Care for this event.

“Unfortunately, cancer has touched the lives of so many that visit the stadium each year,” Mills said in the release and later added that the event gives a “platform to let those whose lives have been touched by cancer know they are not alone.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Throw Cancer in the Slammer Night”

WHEN: Tuesday. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. The event starts at 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: Duly Health and Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet

TICKETS: Tickets are available for $2 each. For tickets, visit jolietslammers.com.

INFO: For more information about Duly Health and Care, visit dulyhealthandcare.com.