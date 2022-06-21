Village of Manhattan assigning full-time officer to elementary schools

The village of Manhattan is assigning a full-time police officer to local elementary schools to provide an increased police presence and develop safety and security protocols, according to a press release.

A current Manhattan police officer will assume the role and an additional officer will be added to street patrols, the release said.

The school resource officer will work with school staff to develop protocols and a plan of action for keeping students and staff safe. Superintendent Russ Ragon of District 114 is working with Chief Jeff Wold and Mayor Mike Adrieansen to implement the program this fall, the release said.

In Illinois, a school resource officer receives training by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The state agency is mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement and correctional officers, according to the ILETSB website.