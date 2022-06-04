New 102-room Marriott hotel proposed for Romeoville

The village of Romeoville announced progress on multiple business development projects this week, including a proposed new hotel next spring in a business park off of Weber Road.

The Romeoville Village Board reviewed the first concept plans for TownePlace Suites, a four-story, 102-room hotel by Marriott, according to a news release.

The proposal calls for it to be built at 1280 Windham Parkway in the Windham Lakes Business Park on Weber Road just north of the Interstate 55 interchange. The lot is one of the final remaining in the business park, according to the village.

Plans are estimated to be approved by year’s end with construction starting in the spring 2023.

The Romeoville facility would be one of nearly 475 TownPlace Suites in the Marriott inventory. According to Marriott, the TownePlace model offers customizable spaces for extended stays, including suites equipped with full kitchens, a dedicated “home office” and room to relax in a separate living space. The average cost to stay is $150 a night.

The Village Board also reviewed plans to expand the existing Viga Design Studio at 368 O’Hare Drive. Viga creates and installs custom graphics for commercial fleets and is seeking a 7,275-square-foot addition. This is the third time the company has needed more space since arriving in Romeoville.

The board also approved the final development plans for a new Jimmy John’s restaurant at 310 Independence Blvd. The 1,200-square-foot stand-alone store will be built on the vacant lot south of the Burger King and have a drive-through. Construction should start this summer with a fall opening expected, the village said.