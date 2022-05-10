FBI, police respond to armed male at Romeoville bank

Law enforcement officials responded to an armed male at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m., the Romeoville Police Department responded to a call at the Fifth Third Bank, located at 275 S. Weber Road, for an armed subject at the bank, according to a village of Romeoville Facebook post.

The village said there were no additional individuals in the bank at the time it posted the information just before 5 p.m.

The suspect is communicating with police. There also is a social worker and negotiator present.

The village said the incident was isolated and “does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point.”

Part of Weber Road was shut down by police from Highpoint Drive to Airport Road.

Will County Sheriff’s police were also on the scene with an armored vehicle.

Reporter Felix Sarver contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.