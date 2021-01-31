Batinick to serve as Illinois House Republican floor leader

State Rep. Mark Batinick will again serve as the Republican floor leader in the Illinois House of Representatives.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, re-appointed Batinick, R-Plainfield, to the role for the new General Assembly, according to a news release. Batinick has served in the position as the minority caucus’ point person during floor debates and discussions since 2019.

Batinick said he hopes fo facilitate meaningful conversations in the chamber for this term.

“The legislative process matters and our debates and discussions on the House Floor are an important fixture in that,” Batinick said in the release. “I am ready to lead the charge for our Republican side of the aisle to help facilitate the needed changes we need for the State of Illinois. There has already been great change so far with this new General Assembly as we have a new House Speaker, and I am ready to continue moving on that same path forward.”

The legislator has already complimented the new speaker, Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, for “striking the right tone” on bipartisan cooperation.

Batinick will resume his role as the GOP floor leader when lawmakers come back into session on Feb. 10.