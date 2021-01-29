Troy schools install new filtration system as students return to in-person learning

As students return to some in-person learning, Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C buildings are seeing filtration upgrades to their HVAC systems aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Last month, the Troy Board of Education approved the installation of the new ionization system for the district’s seven buildings, according to Ben Hettel, the district’s director of facilities and operations.

Hettel said the new equipment is more than 99% effective at filtering and killing pathogens like the novel coronavirus, and others which cause the more common flu.

Troy Middle School custodian Jim Neal, center, with a crew from Midwest Mechanical installing Troy School District 30-C's bipolar ionization equipment, designed to clean the air in the district's seven schools and other buildings of virus particles. (Provided)

“We as a board are trying to do everything we can to make it safe for staff and students to be back in the classroom and to be comfortable,” said Mark Griglione, president of the school board, in a statement.

Troy began a hybrid model for students to see some in-person learning last week.

Hettel said that as of Tuesday, the district was finished installing the new equipment in five out of its seven buildings. He said district officials worked to accelerate the completion of the project for the students’ return.

The Board of Education approved about $317,000 to purchase and install the new system in district buildings.