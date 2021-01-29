Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores opens in Channahon

Love’s Travel Stops opened its newest Illinois store in Channahon on Jan. 21, according to a news release from Love’s.
The 15,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and adds 85 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces to Will County, according to the release.
Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Channahon Parks Foundation in honor of the opening, according to the release.
The Channahon location offers the following:
• Godfather’s Pizza, Arby’s and Chester’s Chicken
• 91 truck parking spaces
• 59 car parking spaces
• Two RV parking spaces
• Nine diesel bays
• Eight showers
• Laundry facilities
• Speedco
• Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
• Brand-name snacks
• Fresh Kitchen concept: salads, sandwiches, parfaits
• Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
• CAT scale
• Dog park
For information, visit loves.com.