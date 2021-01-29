May 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores opens in Channahon

15,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours a day

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Love’s Travel Stops opened its newest Illinois store in Channahon on Jan. 21, according to a news release from Love’s.

The 15,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and adds 85 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces to Will County, according to the release.

Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Channahon Parks Foundation in honor of the opening, according to the release.

The Channahon location offers the following:

• Godfather’s Pizza, Arby’s and Chester’s Chicken

• 91 truck parking spaces

• 59 car parking spaces

• Two RV parking spaces

• Nine diesel bays

• Eight showers

• Laundry facilities

• Speedco

• Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

• Brand-name snacks

• Fresh Kitchen concept: salads, sandwiches, parfaits

• Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

• CAT scale

• Dog park

For information, visit loves.com.