Will County Forest Preserve saw more foot traffic, less permit revenue in 2020

Will County Forest Preserve trails saw a lot more foot traffic last year from residents looking for safe activities as parts of the local economy were shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As far as preserve users, it seemed way busier than normal,” said Tracy Chapman, the chief of police at the Forest Preserve.

Even with the extra visitors, the Forest Preserve saw its permit revenue take a significant hit last year compared to 2019, according to Will County documents.

The total revenue from camping, picnics, dog park and non-district event or special use permits last year was $160,000. The previous year, that number reached $206,500.

A Forest Preserve report said the decrease can be directly attributed to closures for many months as the area saw high rates of infection.

Cindy Cain, a spokeswoman for the Forest Preserve, said the decreases were seen especially at the district’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, which is a popular wedding venue.

But, she added, the loss of revenue was offset by a reduction of expenses due to the pandemic. For instance, employees used less gasoline and fewer travel miles were reimbursed.

The Forest Preserve’s budget is mostly funded by local property taxes, so it’s in “good shape” she said.

Chapman said her department also issued fewer citations compared to 2019.

Last year, the Forest Preserve Police Department issued 687 citations. In 2019, it issued 963, according to Chapman.

Still, her department reported 89 incidents of vandalism, fly dumping, theft or accidents last year at Forest Preserve sites. The total cost of materials, labor, equipment and contracted repairs for the year was a little over $23,000.

The report said last year’s data represented a nearly 35% increase from 2019 in the total number of incidents and a nearly 69% increase in cost.

The Joliet Iron Works Historic Site had the most incidents of vandalism last year with 11, along with one instance of fly dumping, according to the Forest Preserve report.