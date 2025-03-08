Plainfield East High School to host summer art camp

Proceeds from the Plainfield East High School Art Department Summer Art Studio will benefit the PEHS National Art Honor Society Scholarship. (Photo provided by Plainfield East High School)

Registration is open for the Plainfield East High School Art Department Summer Art Studio from June 23-26.

Campers will learn techniques in painting, drawing, clay and mixed media projects. Any artwork made is kept, according to a release from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.

A morning session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be offered for ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 13.

The same material is taught in both the morning and afternoon sessions, according to the release.

The cost is $100 to cover supplies and T-shirts. Register online at gofan.co/event/3195771?schoolId=IL69373.

If you are signing up siblings, email Emily Tonon at etonon@psd202.org for a promo code for up to 10 percent off.

Proceeds will benefit the PEHS National Art Honor Society Scholarship, according to the news release.