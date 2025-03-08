Plainfield East High School to host summer art camp

Registration is open for the Plainfield East High School Art Department Summer Art Studio from June 23-26.
Campers will learn techniques in painting, drawing, clay and mixed media projects. Any artwork made is kept, according to a release from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.
A morning session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be offered for ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 13.
The same material is taught in both the morning and afternoon sessions, according to the release.
The cost is $100 to cover supplies and T-shirts. Register online at gofan.co/event/3195771?schoolId=IL69373.
If you are signing up siblings, email Emily Tonon at etonon@psd202.org for a promo code for up to 10 percent off.
Proceeds will benefit the PEHS National Art Honor Society Scholarship, according to the news release.