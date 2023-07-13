Joliet’s D. 86 approves 2 new principals

Two Joliet grade schools are getting new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
At its July 12 meeting, the Joliet Public Schools District 86 board of school inspectors approved two new principals, District 86 said in a news release announcing the approval of the two principals.
Emilia Herrera was named principal at A.O. Marshall Elementary School and James Kikos principal at Isaac Singleton Elementary School.
In her 22-year education career, Herrera has served as a climate and culture SEL coach for the Illinois State Board of Education Intermediate Service Center, assistant director in Cook County School District 130 and an assistant principal in Chicago Public Schools.
Herrera earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a concentration in Spanish and social sciences from DePaul University. She also earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Illinois Chicago, according to the release.
She has an education specialist degree in education administration, and, also has a doctor of philosophy in curriculum and instruction from Capella University.
Kikos has served Joliet Public Schools District 86 since 2003. He taught math and coached various sports at Hufford Junior High and then spent the last seven years at Gompers Junior High School.
At Gompers, Kikos served as an academic advisor and then, for the last three years, as assistant principal, District 86 said.
He received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and mathematics from Concordia University, District 86 said. He also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education.
Superintendent of District 86 Theresa Rouse welcomed the new principals.
“I know they will build strong relationships with our students, staff, and families to enhance teaching and learning,” Rouse said in the news release.
For more information, visit joliet86.org.