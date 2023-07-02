Eight District 86 students compete at State Science Fair

Eight Joliet Public Schools District 86 junior high students competed in the Illinois Junior Academy of Science Regional Science Fair at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Helen Diaz, Sebastian Duque, Margarita Mojica Martinez, Alexandra Munoz and Arianna Razo of Gompers Junior High; Esbayde Gonzalez of Hufford Junior High; Rocco Jones of Washington Academy; and Joanna Swearengen of Dirksen Junior High represented the district at the fair.

More than 830 student projects were judged, with an average score of 80 out of 100. The average score for District 86 participants’ presentations was 91.6 and included six Gold Awards (Diaz, Duque, Gonazalez, Martinez and Swearingen) and two perfect scores (Jones and Munoz).

The junior high students were recognized at the District 86 Board of School Inspectors meeting in May for their accomplishments.