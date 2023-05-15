Joliet’s USF Caritas raises money for $235,000 for scholarships

The University of St. Francis’ 66th annual Caritas Scholarship Celebration raised more $235,000 at its 66th event on April 15.

The event, held in the Pat Sullivan Recreation Center on its main campus in Joliet, included live and silent auctions, a raffle, and “other memorable activities all in support of student scholarships,” according to a news release from the University of St. Francis.

Its theme was a “vintage collegiate affair,” the release said.

Lisa Sampalis, USF vice president for advancement, said in the release that the Caritas Scholarship Celebration is the “primary fundraiser for University of St. Francis scholarships.”

“Caritas helps to make a college education possible for so many bright students - many who are the first in their family to attend college,” Sampalis said in the release. “Each year, USF provides them with over $23 million in institutional support, which makes a difference for many students who would not be able to obtain a college degree without financial assistance.”

Sampalis said in the release many people attended the Caritas Scholarship Celebration for the first time. The hope is that they “represent the next generation of donors for USF,” she added in the release.

In addition, 14 new members joined the Caritas committee this year,” which resulted in seven tables of new attendees at the event,” Sampalis added. In all, 280 people attended, the release said.

Caritas has raised close to $3 million in the past 10 years of the event, the news release said.

Anne and USF President Arvid C. Johnson hosted the event.

The Caritas committee included Tosh Anderson; Rosie and Cesar Cardenas, Michelle and Terry Cottrell; Jeanette D’Arcy; Nick D’Arcy; Sue and Terry D’Arcy; Iman Ellis-Bowen and Duane Bowen; Patty Gonzalez and Jay Barriga; Shane Green; Jen and Vic Howard; Kevin Howard; Annette Jelinek; Kaity and Jeff Kohl; Suzi and Gordon Marsh; Frances Naal; Steph and Tyler Qualio; Ann and Steve Randich; Candice Rosen; Ann and Jeffrey Rzasa; Scott Savage; Jodi and Scott Schager; Gina and Brian Sharp; Maggie Sillar; Catherine and Michael Stowe; Wilhelmine and John Vidmar; Tracey and Dan Vogen; and Theresa Dollinger Waldron and Jon Waldron.

