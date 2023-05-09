Romeoville university site for 3rd annual Summer STEAM Camp

Registration is now open for After The Peanut’s 2023 Summer STEAM Camp at Lewis University in Romeoville.

The Summer STEAM Camp is hands-on and curriculum based. The camp runs from June 19 to Aug. 11 and is open to students ages 7 to 14.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics,

Students may choose from seven weekly topics and receive mentoring from STEAM professionals.

“As a previous science high school teacher and now as a professor, I realize the importance of getting students engaged in STEAM opportunities at an early age,” Natalie Coleman, After the Peanut CEO, said in a news release announcing the camp. “Students utilize the principles of our program to open new ideas about their future careers and academics as early as third grade, which is a pivotal point in a student’s life.”

According to After the Peanut website, students may explore the following areas:

Arts and Drama: students will explore painting, portrait drawing and sketching as well as glass art, mixed media, pottery, sculpture and even museum artifacts.

Coding and Game Development: Students will learn how games are designed in coding and game development,

Content Creators: Students will learn skills to help them create how-to videos, podcasts, unboxing videos and vlogs.

Engineering: Students “will participate in civil, chemical, electrical, and mechanical engineering lab activities,” After the Peanut said.

Forensics and Medicine: Students and their college mentors will explore “forensics and medicine in a laboratory setting,” After the Peanut said.

Robotics: Students will build actual robots and create coding programs to make them move.

Space Science: Students will perform telescope observations and study planetary, rocketry and solar science.

After the Peanut is a “solution driven company, focusing on the power of knowledge and education,” according to its website.

The After the Peanut name was inspired by George Washington Carver, an agricultural scientist who developed more than 300 uses for peanuts.

To register and for more information, visit afterthepeanut.com/steam-camp.