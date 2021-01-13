Joliet schools to stick with remote learning into February

While some local school districts are aiming for a return to in-person learning starting later this month, Joliet schools had planned for a return as early as mid to late February.

Last month, Theresa Rouse, the superintendent of Joliet Public Schools District 86, told families of the district’s decision to hold off on resuming in-person learning until at least the end of February.

She added the district will continue to review public health data to consider a possible hybrid model for the third trimester of the school year.

“The decision was not made lightly and we fully understand the importance of having students back in school,” Rouse said in a letter.

Rouse also said the district would begin to transition small groups of staff and students into in-person student assessments and possibly small groups of instruction for high-needs students this month.

District 86 began the school year with fully remote learning as COVID-19 infections began to rise in Will County late last summer.

District spokeswoman Sandra Zalewski said Rouse will recommend whether or not to resume in-person learning further starting in March at the next Board of Inspectors meeting on Jan. 20.

Joliet Township High School District 204 has also been operating under remote learning throughout the year. The district said in an announcement this month it will continue under the remote learning format until Feb. 16.

The district said it would be evaluating its plan to return to in-person learning and Superintendent Karla Guseman will update the Board of Education next Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Kristine Schlismann.

If the district decides to return to some in-person instruction, Schlismann said students will be attending with a “blended” learning schedule.

Students would be divided into three cohorts to attend in-person one day a week, either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. They would all be learning remotely on Mondays and Fridays.

Shorter classes will also allow for more “professional development” for teachers.