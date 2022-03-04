Mother, daughter charged with battering woman in Shorewood

A mother and her daughter were arrested in connection with the battery of a 21-year-old woman outside the Econolodge in Shorewood, according to police.

Heather Niemotka, 47, and her daughter Sirena Guajardo, 26, were both charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident. Guajardo also was charged with misdemeanor theft.

The two have addresses listed in Plainfield and Morris.

About 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Econolodge at 19755 Northeast Frontage Road, Shorewood police said.

Sirena Guajardo (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Officers arrived and learned a 21-year-old woman had been struck several times in the head, face and body in the parking lot while her purse and cellphone were taken by two women who fled the scene, police said.

The woman knew the other two women, later identified as Niemotka and Guajardo, police said. She identified the vehicle the mother and daughter fled in, police said.

About 6:10 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped a vehicle in Morris, police said. Niemotka and Guajardo were found in the vehicle, along with items tied to the victim in the case, police said. Both women were arrested.

Heather Niemotka (Will County Sheriff's Office)

“Further investigation at the scene of the initial incident substantiated the victim’s claim and detectives identified additional witnesses,” police said.

Bond for Niemotka and Guajardo was set at $5,000 each.