Police: Jeremy Hylka plans to surrender himself after release from hospital

Jeremy Hylka, founder of the Joliet Weather Center, poses with the DJI Mavic Pro weather drone and computer software used for everyday forecasting. (Photo provided)

Police have learned Jeremy Hylka is at a hospital and plans to surrender on charges of traveling to meet a minor and grooming.

On Saturday afternoon, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English released a statement that said the police department recently learned Hylka is “currently admitted as a patient in a nearby hospital.”

“Detectives have been in communication with Mr. Hylka’s attorney who has indicated cooperation for Hylka to turn himself in to Joliet police detectives upon his release from the hospital,” the statement said.

The Joliet Police Department plans to release more details “as they become available.”

When asked what hospital Hylka is at and who his attorney is, English said, “So as not to compromise this agreement between detectives and the attorney, I’m unable to provide this information.”

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Joliet police Lt. Joe Egizio said Hylka was not in custody and detectives are “working to establish his whereabouts.” Egizio said he was confident Hylka would be in custody in the near future.

Joliet police Lt. Joe Egizio addresses the media on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Joliet Police Dept. in Joliet, Ill. Police officials speak about the investigation that led to the arrest of Jeremy Hylka on charges of traveling to meet a minor and grooming. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Hylka faces charges of traveling to meet a minor and grooming. He was captured on video allegedly attempting to rendezvous with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy Tuesday night at a Joliet McDonald’s.