Judge lowers man’s bond in Joliet gun battle case after dismissing murder charges

A Joliet man who has spent almost a year in jail after his arrest in connection with the Republic Avenue shootout may get released on a significantly smaller bond after the prosecution’s case weakened.

Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy lowered the bond for Rasean Stokes, 19, from $750,000 to $25,000 on Tuesday after hearing arguments Stokes’ attorney Jeff Tomczak and Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Deborah Mills.

Stokes will need to post 10% of the $25,000 bond for his release from the Will County jail.

Rasean Stokes (Photo provided)

Last Friday, Kennedy dismissed two first-degree murder charges against Stokes, who now only faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aiding a fugitive.

Stokes could avoid those charges if he accepts prosecutors’ offer to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempt obstructing justice, according to a letter from Mills that Tomczak filed with his bond reduction motion.

Stokes has until Feb. 25 to accept the offer.

Stokes was initially indicted with Jeremiah Gavin, 22, on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Jeremiah Frazier, 17, who was killed Feb. 7 after a shootout that involved two cars on Republic Avenue, according to police and court records.

Jeremiah Gavin (Photo provided)

Javontae Gray, 23, who was driving one car with Frazier, has been charged with shooting at the other car driven by Stokes and occupied by Gavin, court records show. Gray was also charged with concealing a cellphone from police.

Javontae Gray (Photo provided)

Mills objected to lowering Stokes’ bond from $750,000, arguing it was appropriate as it was the same as Gray’s bond. She also argued that prosecutors’ plea deal offer to Stokes was not relevant to the bond reduction motion.

“It’s really meaningless until it’s been accepted,” Mills said.

Tomczak said he didn’t understand why Stokes has to remain in custody at the jail to make a decision on the prosecution’s offer, which he could be inclined to take. He also argued against the allegation that Stokes was aiding Gavin’s evasion from the law, saying Stokes was trying to drive away from the gunfire.

“People shouldn’t take responsibility for something they didn’t do,” Tomczak said.

When Kennedy made the decision to lower Stokes’ bond, he said he had to balance the seriousness of the remaining aggravated discharge of a firearm charge with prosecutors’ plea deal offer.

Last August, Judge Vincent Cornelius allowed Stokes’ $1 million bond to be reduced to $750,000, after he found there was probable cause that Stokes was a driver and not a shooter, and that the incident appeared “to be more likely a spontaneous incident.”

In response to questions on Stokes’ case, Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney said that because the case remains open, she was “unable at this juncture” to address the questions.