Shorewood 7-Eleven store to re-open

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd, the Japanese parent company to 7-Eleven, said in a quarterly earnings report that it would close 444 underperforming 7-Eleven stores.
But the 7-Eleven store at 101 Cottage St. in Shorewood apparently isn’t one of them.
That 7-Eleven store did close approximately one week ago, according to Natalie Engel, community development director for the village of Shorewood.
But the plan, as Engel understands it, is for that 7-Eleven store to reopen later in the week as a corporate store, not a franchise store, she said.
“It was just a temporary closure,” Engel said and later added, “I think a lot of people go in there to grab a drink or grab a doughnut. It’s a pretty popular location, from what I hear.”
The 7-Eleven located at 325 S. Larkin Ave. in Joliet closed in October.
The Herald-News reached out to 7-Eleven requesting information on these two locations but did not receive a response.
