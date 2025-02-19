Joliet Catholic Academy names 2025 class for Business Hall of Champions

Joliet Catholic Academy is interested in purchasing neighboring Our Lady of Angels to expand the campus. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Catholic Academy president and principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz announced the 2025 Hall of Champions: Business & Industry.

The following is the list of those alumni inducted:

Carl Buck ‘87, Raymond J. Fonck, Ph.d ’69, Thomas M. Hickey ’72, Alicia (Hobbs ’87) Levi, Jeanne (Nilles ’79) Long, and Dr. Mary J. Wirth ’71.

The Hall of Champions has become a staple in the JCA community, honoring past Angels and Hilltoppers for their accomplishments in business, industry, service, and athletics.

The mission of the Hall of Champions: Business & Industry is to honor St. Francis Academy, Joliet Catholic High School, and Joliet Catholic Academy graduates for their accomplishments throughout their professional careers ranging from medicine, law, education, entertainment, business, technology, and more, according to the news release from JCA.

“We are very proud to be honoring another set of great leaders that have come from the halls of Joliet Catholic, St. Francis Academy and JCA,” Budz stated in the news release. “Our honorees have not only contributed greatly to their respected industry, they have generously given to the JCA community and have led by example for all current Angels and Hilltoppers. ”

For more information on our inductees, please visit: https://www.jca-online.org/hall-of-champions-business-industry/

The Hall of Champions: Business & Industry event, honoring the 2025 class will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet.

Tickets to the Hall of Champions event are $50 per person. Contact Chris Voss, director of special events at 815-741-0500, ext. 283 or by email at cvoss@jca-online.org for more information. For tickets, please visit: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=ywiuGA.