May 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperElectionEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Valley View school district to host job fair on May 18 at Bolingbrook library

Job fair attendees should dress professionally

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Members of the nutrition services staff at Irene King Elementary School in Romeoville pose for a photo on May 5, which is National School Lunch Hero Day. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U is hiring a variety of full-time and part-time positions for the 2023-2024 school year, including nutrition services staff. The district is hosting a job fair on May 18 at the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook.

Members of the nutrition services staff at Irene King Elementary School in Romeoville pose for a photo on May 5, which is National School Lunch Hero Day. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U is hiring a variety of full-time and part-time positions for the 2023-2024 school year, including nutrition services staff. The district is hosting a job fair on May 18 at the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook. (Photo courtesy of Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U)

Job seekers who attend a job fair on May 18 in Bolingbrook may find themselves hired on-the-spot if they qualify.

Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U is hiring a variety of full-time and part-time positions for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release from the school district announcing the event.

To that end, the district is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook.

Features of the job fair include the offering of immediate interviews and decision to hire for people who qualify, Valley View said.

Valley View is currently seeking lunchroom aides, lunchroom and playground aides, nutrition services staff, paraprofessionals, security personnel, substitute teachers and people to work in transportation services, Valley View said.

Job fair attendees should dress professionally and bring a valid driver’s license and Social Security card, Valley View said.

To apply now and for more information, visit vvsd.org/jobs.