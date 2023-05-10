Valley View school district to host job fair on May 18 at Bolingbrook library

Job seekers who attend a job fair on May 18 in Bolingbrook may find themselves hired on-the-spot if they qualify.

Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U is hiring a variety of full-time and part-time positions for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release from the school district announcing the event.

To that end, the district is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook.

Features of the job fair include the offering of immediate interviews and decision to hire for people who qualify, Valley View said.

Valley View is currently seeking lunchroom aides, lunchroom and playground aides, nutrition services staff, paraprofessionals, security personnel, substitute teachers and people to work in transportation services, Valley View said.

Job fair attendees should dress professionally and bring a valid driver’s license and Social Security card, Valley View said.

To apply now and for more information, visit vvsd.org/jobs.