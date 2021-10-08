Joliet police searching for missing man from East Cass Street

The Joliet police are searching for a local man who vanished and, according to a family member, has been missing for more than two months.

Derrick Williams, 55, most recently resided in the 400 block of East Cass Street. Williams is 6-feet-tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. Williams walks with a limp, according to the police.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts was asked to call Joliet police Detective Cagle at 815-724-3035, the Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or the police department’s non-emergency number, 815-726-2491.